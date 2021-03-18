Subscribe
Home >News >India >Vehicle scrapping policy will be 'win-win' policy: Nitin Gadkari

Vehicle scrapping policy will be 'win-win' policy: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari speaks in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 18, 2021.
1 min read . 02:23 PM IST Staff Writer

Announced in the 2021-22 Union Budget, the policy provides for fitness test after 20 years for personal vehicles, while commercial vehicles would require it after the completion of 15 years.

The vehicle scrapping policy will be a "win-win" policy that will eventually help in improving fuel efficiency and reduce pollution, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

Making a statement regarding vehicle scrapping policy in the Lok Sabha, the Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister said the policy will also lead to an increase in the country's automobile industry turnover to 10 lakh crore from the current 4.5 lakh crore.

Announced in the 2021-22 Union Budget, the policy provides for fitness test after 20 years for personal vehicles, while commercial vehicles would require it after the completion of 15 years.

Gadkari has also issued an advisory to automakers, advising them to provide an incentive of a five per cent rebate for those buying a new vehicle after producing a scrapping certificate.

Noting that the policy will be a "win-win" policy, the minister said it will help improve fuel efficiency, reduce pollution and GST income will also rise due to the purchase of new vehicles.

