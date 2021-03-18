Vehicle scrapping policy will be 'win-win' policy: Nitin Gadkari

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Announced in the 2021-22 Union Budget, the policy provides for fitness test after 20 years for personal vehicles, while commercial vehicles would require it after the completion of 15 years.
The vehicle scrapping policy will be a "win-win" policy that will eventually help in improving fuel efficiency and reduce pollution, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.
Making a statement regarding vehicle scrapping policy in the Lok Sabha, the Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister said the policy will also lead to an increase in the country's automobile industry turnover to ₹10 lakh crore from the current ₹4.5 lakh crore.
