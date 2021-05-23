Telangana police are checking the e-passes at Ramapuram, the border village as only valid e-pass holders and essential services staffs are allowed to travel in State.
Suryapet,Telangana: A large number of vehicles lined up at the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh State border at Ramapuram village near Kodad in Telangana's Suryapet district on Sunday as police are allowing only vehicles that have e-pass to enter Telangana.
