Vehicles line up at Telangana-Andhra border as Telangana police check e-pass

Telangana police are checking the e-passes at Ramapuram, the border village as only valid e-pass holders and essential services staffs are allowed to travel in State.

Suryapet,Telangana: A large number of vehicles lined up at the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh State border at Ramapuram village near Kodad in Telangana's Suryapet district on Sunday as police are allowing only vehicles that have e-pass to enter Telangana.

Ambulances and other vehicles for emergency use, however, were exempted from the restriction.

According to the visuals, people from Andhra Pradesh who do not have e-pass were sent back.

Telangana is under lockdown till May 30 in order to tackle the second wave of COVID-19.

According to the official data, there are as many as 44,395 active COVID-19 cases in Telangana while the death toll has mounted to 3,085.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

