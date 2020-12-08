Youth mindset should be changed from being job-seekers to job creators: Naidu

M Venkaiah Naidu , vice president of India , inaugurated the IndUS TiE global summit virtually that was held today virtually via a video conference. He asked the universities in India to set up incubation centres to tap and nurture entrepreneurial talent among youngsters.

Addressing the video conference from Visakhapatnam, he emphasised that it is critical to support student entrepreneurship through innovation programmes and to achieve that, he said the universities need to establish close linkage with industries to mentor and handhold students with novel business ideas.

He also urged the corporate sector to fund and promote entrepreneurial ecosystem on university campuses.

The vice president also said with more and more young people joining the labour market, the world will need about a half a billion new jobs by 2030 as he called upon the established entrepreneurs and chambers of commerce, associations like TiE to mentor the next generation.

"They need to share the wisdom they gained, while the universities must work through research and internships to nurture and develop entrepreneurial skills of students before they graduate," Naidu said.

Stressing on the need to create and develop entrepreneurial skills among the youth that comprise 65% of the country's population, he said that their mindset should be changed from trying to become job creators instead of being job-seekers.

The vice president also urged to launch a special drive promoting entrepreneurship among women as the country has a huge potential to promote women entrepreneurs in the country. Adding to that, he expressed his happiness over TiE's impact on 50,000 aspiring entrepreneurs by acting as their mentors.

Naidu also said that in India, world's third largest startup ecosystem, about 50% of the tech startups are confident of reaching pre-Covid level revenues. "This certainly is optimistic news and I am sure, things would look up for all Indian start-ups in the near future", he added.

"Entrepreneurship is not only about profits, it is also about making people’s lives better through education, health care and basic human rights," Naidu said. “It is about valuing both competition and compassion", he added.

The IndUS Entrepreneurs (TiE) is a non-profit organisation based in Silicon Valley. The organisation helps startups in networking and this summit will help India get major investments by showcasing opportunities, a statement by the government said.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, President, TiE Hyderabad, have also attended the virtual event, among others.

