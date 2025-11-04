Venture debt players look to diversify to Gulf, Southeast Asia, Europe with an eye on growth
04 Nov 2025
Indian early stage debt companies Stride Ventures and BlackSoil are broadening their horizons to overseas markets. By investing in regions with growing startup ecosystems, these debt providers aim to stake their presence there to catch the wave of early-stage companies growing into behemoths.
Mumbai: Debt funds EvolutionX Debt Capital, Stride Ventures and BlackSoil Group, that primarily lend to fast-growing, new age economy companies in India, have expanded to markets in West Asia, Southeast Asia, and Europe in recent months to diversify exposure and maximise returns.
