A private equity expert traced the expansion of venture debt firms overseas to two factors: the markets there are still young compared to India and the institutional investors, or limited partners, backing the funds see gaps in those markets. “It’s important to note that the Indian venture debt ecosystem itself is currently not that large with 10-12 noteworthy players. If three or four funds are expanding overseas, that already represents 25–30% of the total players," EY India’s private equity leader Vivek Soni said.