Beware! If you are found venturing out without a mask in Kolkata, you might face arrest. In the view of probable arrival of the third wave of coronavirus pandemic, Kolkata Police has decided to take strict action against those who are found without face masks.

However, the offender would be granted bail on payment of ₹100 as a fine.

"Anyone coming out in the open without masks within KMC jurisdiction will be arrested. The person will be granted bail on payment of ₹100 as fine," the officer told PTI.

Amid the third wave warnings, the decision was taken at a high-level meeting of senior police officers and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials on Friday. KP has instructed all police stations to start an awareness programme on it.

Further, strict action will be taken against businessmen and customers found not wearing masks in marketplaces, which will be sanitised every week, said Firhad Hakim, the chairman of the KMC Board of Administrators and state Transport Minister.

"We are witnessing that people are flouting pandemic guidelines in markets. Strict action will be taken against not only businessmen but also customers found violating safety norms," he added.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government today extended COVID-19 restrictions in the state till September 15, with an additional relaxation allowing coaching centres to operate with 50 per cent capacity from next month.

"Coaching centres for competitive examinations may remain open with 50 per cent capacity", provided the premises are sanitised regularly and other COVID-19 norms are adhered to.

"Wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distance and health and hygiene protocol must be followed at all times," an order issued by the government said.

The restrictions, imposed on May 16, were last extended till August 31.

The state's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,46,237 on Friday as 703 more people tested positive for the infection, while eight fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 18,410, a health bulletin said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.