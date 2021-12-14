Bengaluru: Pooja Dhoot, daughter-in-law of Videocon Ltd chairman Venugopal Dhoot, has bought a luxury duplex apartment in south Mumbai’s Peddar Road for ₹52 crore, or about ₹1.5 lakh per sq ft.

Dhoot has bought the 3400 sq ft property in the ‘33 South’ housing complex from Peddar Realty Pvt Ltd and JSW Steel, subsidiaries of JSW Group, showed documents accessed through Zapkey.com that aggregates publicly available property registration data.

The upscale project is a joint development between JSW Group and Mumbai-based developer Sameer Bhojwani. The transaction is among the most expensive residential property deals in the country.

The sale deed was registered on 8 December and has attracted a stamp duty of ₹2.08 crore.

Dhoot’s duplex apartment with a sea view is on the first and second floors of the 33 South tower. She will also get access to seven car parks.

Dhoot, who is married to Anirudh Dhoot, a director in Videocon, didn’t respond to an email query and text messages.

The ’33 South’ condominium has seen a string of high-profile sale transactions in recent months. In December itself, JSW Energy CEO Prashant Jain bought a duplex apartment in the high-rise building for ₹45 crore, or more than ₹1.32 lakh per sq ft.

The Motilal Oswal family trust recently bought two duplex apartments spread across 6,800 sq ft on the 13th and 17th floors of the same building for ₹101 crore. Earlier in March, this year, Enam Asset Management Co. Pvt Ltd co-founder Jiten Doshi had bought two duplex apartments in this project for ₹61 crore.

Mumbai, the country’s most valuable property market, has seen a sustained momentum in residential sales in the past year or so, on the back of a stamp duty exemption, besides low-interest rates and pent-up demand. The Maharashtra government had cut stamp duty charges to 2% from 5% from September to December-end 2020. Stamp duty was charged at 3% of the agreement value from January to March-end this year.

“Home sales in Mumbai Metropolitan Region have seen big momentum this year, particularly between August and October. Sales until November in the island city of Mumbai had crossed 100,000 units, which is a record high. The good thing is that sales have been good across price segments, including premium housing. However, we are seeing some festive fatigue setting in, in which sales have been slower in November and December. We have to see it how it plays out going forward," said Gulam Zia, executive director at property advisory Knight Frank India.

