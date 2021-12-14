Venugopal Dhoot's daughter-in-law buys 52 crore duplex in south Mumbai

“Home sales in Mumbai Metropolitan Region have seen big momentum this year, particularly between August and October. Sales until November in the island city of Mumbai had crossed 100,000 units, which is a record high. The good thing is that sales have been good across price segments, including premium housing. However, we are seeing some festive fatigue setting in, in which sales have been slower in November and December. We have to see it how it plays out going forward," said Gulam Zia, executive director at property advisory Knight Frank India.