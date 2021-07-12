A special celestial event is set to take place tonight as two of the Earth's closes neighbours are set to come closer.

According to the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), planet Venus and Mars are going to pass close to each other in the sky and will be only 0.5 degrees (as wide as the size of the Moon) on July 13. This time Mars will be just below Venus.

Besides, the moon will also come closer to the two planets on July 12, the institute said on Twitter.

Astronomical enthusiasts will be able to these conjunctions with naked eyes, IIA claimed. The Venus-Mars conjunctions can be viewed from anywhere in India in clear skies. Both planets can be spotted aligned in the same frame through telescopes or binoculars.

According to the institute, both Mars and Venus will appear on the western horizon under clear weather conditions just after sunset.

"Mars and Venus are passing close to each other in the sky and will be only 0.5 deg (as wide as the size of the Moon) on 13 July. The Moon will also be close to them on 12 July. This is a naked eye event, so go out and see them every evening from today. We bring you 12 posters!" the institute posted on its Twitter handle IIAstrophysics.

Mars and Venus are the two terrestrial planets most similar to Earth. One orbit closer to the Sun, and one orbit more distant to the Sun.

Venus orbits at an average distance of only 108 million km from the Sun, while Mars is an average of 228 million km. Venus gets as close to Earth as 38 million km, and Mars gets as close as 55.7 million km.

In terms of size, Venus is almost a twin planet of Earth. Its diameter is 12,104 km, which is 95% the diameter of Earth. Mars is much smaller, with a diameter of only 6,792 km.

