Verdict on demonetisation: One 'dissenting' SC judge called note ban 'illegal'

Justice Nagarathna, in her minority verdict, holds that demonetisation of ₹500 and ₹1,000 currency notes was vitiated, unlawful."No independent application of mind by RBI, only opinion sought which cannot be said to be recommendation," said Justice Nagarathna in her verdict. "Parliament cannot be left aloof on issue of such critical importance for country," Justice Nagarathna of SC further said on demonetisation.

