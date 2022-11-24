Verify Aadhaar before accepting it: UIDAI

UIDAI has emphasised on the need for verification before usage, and has urged states to give necessary direction so that whenever Aadhaar is submitted as a proof of identity, authentication/verification is undertaken by concerned entity.
NEW DELHI: Before accepting Aadhaar, a 12-digit unique identity number, in physical or electronic form, as proof of identity, it must be verified, the Ministry of Electronics & IT said on Thursday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Before accepting Aadhaar, a 12-digit unique identity number, in physical or electronic form, as proof of identity, it must be verified, the Ministry of Electronics & IT said on Thursday.
“The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) maintains that verification of Aadhaar number following the consent of the Aadhaar holder is the right step to establish genuineness of any form of Aadhaar (Aadhaar letter, e-Aadhaar, Aadhaar PVC card, and m-Aadhaar) presented by an individual," the ministry said.
“The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) maintains that verification of Aadhaar number following the consent of the Aadhaar holder is the right step to establish genuineness of any form of Aadhaar (Aadhaar letter, e-Aadhaar, Aadhaar PVC card, and m-Aadhaar) presented by an individual," the ministry said.
It prohibits unscrupulous elements, and anti-social elements from indulging in any possible misuse. It also promotes usage hygiene, and reasserts UIDAI’s stand that any 12-digit number is not an Aadhaar. Tampering of Aadhaar documents can be detected by offline verification, and tampering is a punishable offence and liable for penalties under Section 35 of the Aadhaar Act.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It prohibits unscrupulous elements, and anti-social elements from indulging in any possible misuse. It also promotes usage hygiene, and reasserts UIDAI’s stand that any 12-digit number is not an Aadhaar. Tampering of Aadhaar documents can be detected by offline verification, and tampering is a punishable offence and liable for penalties under Section 35 of the Aadhaar Act.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the ministry, UIDAI has emphasised on the need for verification before usage, and has urged states to give necessary direction so that whenever Aadhaar is submitted as a proof of identity, authentication/verification is undertaken by concerned entity.
According to the ministry, UIDAI has emphasised on the need for verification before usage, and has urged states to give necessary direction so that whenever Aadhaar is submitted as a proof of identity, authentication/verification is undertaken by concerned entity.
“UIDAI has also issued circulars addressing requesting entities, authorized to do authentication/verification, and other entities emphasizing the necessity of verification, and specifying the protocol to be followed," it added.
“UIDAI has also issued circulars addressing requesting entities, authorized to do authentication/verification, and other entities emphasizing the necessity of verification, and specifying the protocol to be followed," it added.
Any Aadhaar can be verified using the QR code available on all forms of Aadhaar (Aadhaar letter, e-Aadhaar, Aadhaar PVC card, and m-Aadhaar) using mAadhaar App, or Aadhaar QR code Scanner. The QR code scanner is freely available for both Android and iOS based mobile phones, as well as window-based applications.
Any Aadhaar can be verified using the QR code available on all forms of Aadhaar (Aadhaar letter, e-Aadhaar, Aadhaar PVC card, and m-Aadhaar) using mAadhaar App, or Aadhaar QR code Scanner. The QR code scanner is freely available for both Android and iOS based mobile phones, as well as window-based applications.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Residents may voluntarily use the Aadhaar number to establish their identity by presenting their Aadhaar in either paper or electronic form.
Residents may voluntarily use the Aadhaar number to establish their identity by presenting their Aadhaar in either paper or electronic form.