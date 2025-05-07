‘Verify your facts’: India slams China's Global Times over ‘disinformation’ on ‘Operation Sindoor’

The Embassy of India in Beijing on Wednesday slammed China's national daily Global Times for publishing wrong information about ‘Operation Sindoor’ and recommended it “verify facts and cross-examine sources”.

In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Beijing, wrote, “Dear @globaltimesnews, we would recommend you verify your facts and cross-examine your sources before pushing out this kind of dis-information.”

The Indian Embassy in China was responding to a Global Times post which said that the Pakistani Air Force had shot down another Indian fighter jet on Wednesday. Quoting sources from the Pakistani military, the post said, “The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has shot down another Indian fighter jet in response to overnight airstrikes carried out by India at multiple locations in Pakistan.”

“This is the third Indian fighter jet that has been shot down in response to the overnight strikes, said the military sources: Xinhua,” the post, on X, added.

‘Operation Sindoor’ Nine sites, including headquarters and training centres of Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), from where terror attacks against India were planned and directed, were targeted under 'Operation Sindoor' in the early Wednesday strikes, two weeks after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

Terrorists had fired indiscriminately at tourists at the Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district on April 22, killing 26 civilians, including a Nepali citizen.

India's retaliation was a 25-minute-long “measured and non-escalatory” missile and drone attack early Wednesday, a PTI report said. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said India decided to carry out the "proportionate" strikes to bring the perpetrators and planners of the April 22 Pahalgam attack to justice as there was "no demonstrable step" from Pakistan to act against terrorist infrastructure on territories under its control.

Misri said India's actions were in line with the UN Security Council's statement about holding perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of the Pahalgam terror attack accountable.

Defence Minister lauds 'Operation Sindoor' Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the targets were destroyed with precision as per plan. "India has exercised its 'right to respond' to the attack on its soil. Our action has been taken very thoughtfully and in a measured manner," Singh said while lauding the retaliation by armed forces against the Pahalgam terror attack.

"We only killed those who killed our innocents," Singh said, adding that with the aim of breaking the morale of the terrorists, “the action has been limited only to their camps and other infrastructure."

“You know that today, under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, our Indian armed forces have made us all proud...Last night, our Indian armed forces displayed their valour and bravery, and scripted a new history,” he added.

"In a way, we can say that Indian jawans showed precision, alertness and humanity. On behalf of the entire country, I congratulate the jawans and officers," PTI quoted the defence minister as saying.