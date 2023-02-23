Vertex Hydrogen to supply over 1,000 MW of hydrogen to leading UK industries
The project will capture some 1.8 million tonne of CO2 per annum to be stored by the HyNet project to reduce more than 10% of the region’s industrial emissions -- the equivalent to taking 750,000 cars off the roads
New Delhi: Vertex Hydrogen, which is developing the UK’s first large scale, low carbon hydrogen production hub at Essar’s site in Ellesmere Port, has signed agreements to supply over 1,000MW of low carbon hydrogen to leading industries in the region.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×