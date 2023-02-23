Vertex Hydrogen to supply over 1,000 MW of hydrogen to leading UK industries

New Delhi: Vertex Hydrogen, which is developing the UK’s first large scale, low carbon hydrogen production hub at Essar’s site in Ellesmere Port, has signed agreements to supply over 1,000MW of low carbon hydrogen to leading industries in the region.

The project will capture some 1.8 million tonne of CO2 per annum to be stored by the HyNet project to reduce more than 10% of the region’s industrial emissions -- the equivalent to taking 750,000 cars off the roads, said Vertex Hydrogen, which is a joint venture between Essar and Progressive Energy.

It will see over 2 billion pounds of direct investments in the hydrogen plant and associated regional hydrogen transport and storage infrastructure -- securing and growing vital jobs in the region.

This is a similar amount of energy that powers a major city like Liverpool, secures the entire initial hydrogen production capacity of Vertex and enables the vital hydrogen infrastructure investments in the region.

The hydrogen demand comes from global businesses operating in the region, who are looking to become the first low carbon operations in a number of key sectors by switching their current high carbon fuels to low carbon hydrogen.

These consumers are substantial direct and indirect contributors to the 340,000 people employed in manufacturing in the North West. It also includes innovators in the sustainable aviation fuels, glass and cement industries.

“This offtake agreement, and our other initiatives, are continuing examples of us taking clear actions to deliver our strategic goals. We are proud to be a leader in the region and the UK more broadly in industrial decarbonisation," Deepak Maheshwari, CEO of Essar Oil UK, said.

“We have always said that Vertex is demand-led from leading industrial companies and we have now signed agreements for over 1000MW of hydrogen - our entire expected production capacity from the initial phases of our project. This milestone gives us huge confidence in the economics of the project and the long-term demand for low carbon hydrogen in the coming decades," Joe Seifert, CEO of Vertex Hydrogen, said.

“Securing over 1000MW of low carbon hydrogen demand from leading UK industrial sites and innovators is a vital step in delivering this world class project. Essar continues to invest in an array of industry leading projects from hydrogen production, biofuels, industrial decarbonisation and infrastructure leveraging our infrastructure, expertise, capital and desire to be a world leader in decarbonisation," Prashant Ruia, from Essar, said.