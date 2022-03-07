The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday told the Supreme Court that the matter to provide an extra attempt to aspirants who had missed the main exams due to Covid-19 is “very complicated".
This comes in response to a petition filed by three aspirants, who cleared the UPSC 2021 prelims exam but could not appear in all papers of the main exam held in January after testing positive for Covid-19.
The petitioners had sought the UPSC to extend them an additional attempt to appear in the exam or in the alternate make some arrangement to appear in the rest of the papers, which they could not give, before the publication of the result.
While two of the three petitioners had to leave the main exam, held from 7 to 16 January, in-between after appearing in some initial papers, the third aspirant could not appear in any of the papers due to Covid.
The petitioners also said that there was an absence of any kind of policy of UPSC which could provide arrangements for such petitioners who were Covid positive during the span of mains examination or before it.
"Absence of policy and no arrangement to accommodate Covid positive petitioners to appear in the Civil Service Mains examination 2021 have violated the right of the Petitioners under Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India," the petitioner said.
“The petitioners are approaching this court under Article 32 and seeking a direction to the Respondent/ UPSC to extend them an additional (extra) attempt to appear in the examination or in alternate, make some arrangement to appear in the rest of papers which the petitioners could not give before the publication of result of civil service mains examination 2021," it added.
The SC bench, comprising of Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar, said that it will hear the plea on 21 March. It had adjourned the matter after the UPSC counsel sought time to seek instruction on the matter.
The court has asked the parties concerned to file an affidavit on the plea.
The UPSC civil services main exams were held on 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16 January.
