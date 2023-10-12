Very concerned about Lava MD Hari Om Rai’s arrest: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Summary
- The minister of state added that a consensual framework for the gaming sector has been finalised and is being “gradually advocated across all government departments”
New Delhi: The arrest of Hari Om Rai, co-founder, chairman and managing director of Lava International Limited, is concerning given the company’s position as an Indian smartphone brand, said union minister of state for information technology (IT) Rajeev Chandrasekhar.