Very concerned about Lava MD Hari Om Rai’s arrest: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi: The arrest of Hari Om Rai, co-founder, chairman and managing director of Lava International Limited, is concerning given the company’s position as an Indian smartphone brand, said union minister of state for information technology (IT) Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The minister of state, speaking on the sidelines of an event in Noida, is one of the first union government officials to have commented on the matter. Two days ago a Delhi court granted permission to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to arrest Rai and three other officials, associated with China-headquartered electronics brand Vivo, in a money-laundering probe.

“We are obviously very concerned about it. We do not know all the facts, but Lava as a company has been an Indian champion in the important and growing smartphone segment. As a brand, we hold Lava to be a very important participant in the smartphone ecosystem, and while I do not know all the facts of it, I hope this is rapidly looked into, and that the right thing is done by Lava and Rai," Chandrasekhar said.

On 10 October, ED officials were granted three-day custody of the four officials, including Rai, after the agency claimed they were “evasive" and “non-cooperative" while being questioned.

Vivo is alleged to have transferred ₹1.25 trillion ($15 billion) to its China headquarters from India since 2014, while not paying any taxes in India. Rai, meanwhile, is alleged to have helped set up Vivo’s India operations.

Lava International is a benefactor of the union government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for domestic smartphone manufacturing. However, the company did not meet the incremental revenue target set under the scheme for fiscal year 2023.

Chandrasekhar added that concerns around money laundering has also led to crackdowns on the online gaming sector, which has seen the influx of “some bad actors".

“The government sees legally permissible online gaming as an important part of opportunities before youngsters in India. However, it is clear that there were some bad actors in this sector who have misused the internet — and in that, there is absolute justification to crack down on them," he said.

He added that a consensual framework for the sector has been drawn up. “The framework for permissible online gaming has been finalised and is now being gradually advocated across all government departments. In the coming months, we think there will be a much more consistent approach by all government departments to online gaming. This will keep bad actors out and permit innovation and growth of the ecosystem around online games," Chandrasekhar added.

In April, the union government notified rules for online real-money game operators, including the establishment of self-regulatory bodies (SRBs) and the need for operators to certify their games through these bodies. However, industry sources told Mint last month that concerns within the government on the undue influence of large online gaming firms on industry stakeholders has so far stalled the appointment of the SRBs.

Chandrasekhar did not offer a timeline on Thursday, only adding that the appointment of SRBs remained a “work in progress". Last month a senior ministry official told Mint that the first SRB appointment for the online gaming sector may take place by October.