Very few recombinant variants of SARSCoV2 have been discovered in India: INSACOG

The number of new COVID-19 cases has decreased for a second consecutive week, with a 16% decline during the week. The number of new deaths also decreased as compared to the previous week, it stated
Based on genome sequencing analysis, Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortia (INSACOG) on Wednesday noted that very few recombinant variants have been discovered in India.
“So far, none showed either increased transmission (locally or otherwise) or associated with severe disease or hospitalization. Incidences of suspected recombinants and the possible public health relevance are being closely monitored," said INSACOG in a bulletin.
As on 8th April, INSACOG conducted a genome sequencing of 2,40,570 covid samples to detect the new variant in the country.
Informing about global scenario INSACOG said, “Two recombinant variants XD and XE are being closely monitored worldwide. XD, which has an Omicron S gene incorporated into a Delta genome, is found primarily in France. XE is a BA.1/BA.2 recombinant, with the majority of the genome including the S gene belonging to BA.2. XE shows slightly higher transmission rate. XE also shows a higher growth rate above that of BA.2; however, this finding requires further confirmation."
Earlier, in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired 24th meeting with the Chief Minister’s of all States/UTs to review the covid situation in the country.
The Prime Minister directed all the chief ministers to monitor the surge of covid cases in their respective states and enusre that covid appropriate behavior is being followed by the people across the country.
