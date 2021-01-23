OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Very grateful': French Ambassador thanks India for shipping medicine amid Covid
France's Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain addresses a press conference during Desert Knight-21 exercise (AFP)
France's Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain addresses a press conference during Desert Knight-21 exercise (AFP)

'Very grateful': French Ambassador thanks India for shipping medicine amid Covid

1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2021, 07:06 PM IST Staff Writer

  • India and France have been side-by-side in both good and bad times, says the ambassador
  • Indo-French air exercises DesertKnight21 is underway at Air Force Station Jodhpur

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Saturday expressed his gratitude towards the country for supplying medicines to France when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

"During Covid-19, you (India) shipped medicines needed in French hospitals. We are very grateful for that again... Very clear statements were released by your government and Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) when our values like secularism were under attack in my country," Lenain told news agency ANI amid the ongoing India-France bilateral exercise "Desert Knight 21".

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The Enforcement Directorate will probe the possible ‘proceeds of crime’ generated by the accused and the alleged subsequent creation of illegal wealth by them.

PMC bank fraud case: Viva group MD, CA sent to 4-day ED custody

1 min read . 08:35 PM IST
Commuters are seen inside a metro train operated by the Paris transport network

Limit Covid-19 spread by not talking in public transports, say French doctors

1 min read . 08:31 PM IST
Sri Lankan municipal health workers take a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 in Colombo

Sri Lanka to receive Covid-19 vaccines from India next week: President

1 min read . 08:24 PM IST
A health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a hospital staff at a government Hospital in Jammu

Over 15 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, only 0.0007% hospitalisations so far: Govt

1 min read . 08:11 PM IST

Further speaking on the bilateral ties, Lenain said: "India and France have been side-by-side in both good and bad times. When India decided to conduct a nuclear test in Pokhran, we were on your side as we understand your strategic autonomy."

Desert Knight-21 Exercise:

Indo-French air exercises "DesertKnight21" is underway at Air Force Station Jodhpur, from 20 to 24 January.

As part of the first edition of the exercise, four French Rafale fighters landed in Jodhpur after flying directly for around four hours from the Djibouti airbase using their A-330 multirole tanker transport aircraft.

The French are participating with Rafale, Airbus A-330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT), A-400M Tactical Transport aircraft and approximately 175 personnel.

The IAF aircraft participating in the exercise include Mirage 2000, Su-30 MKI, Rafale, IL-78 Flight Refuelling Aircraft, AWACS and AEW&C aircraft.

The joint exercise will take place over four days with increasingly complex drills that will enable the two air forces to share operational experience, particularly regarding Rafale jets and learn how to operate together more effectively, said the statement.

As part of Indo-French defence cooperation, the Indian Air Force and the French Air and Space Force had held six editions of air exercises named 'Garuda' - the latest being in 2019 at Air Force Base Mont-de-Marsan in France.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout