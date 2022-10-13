Very hard to solve greed: Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath on fake M2M screenshots

As per Zerodha website, “Mark to Market (MTM) in a futures contract is the process of daily settlement of profit and losses arising due to the change in the security’s market value until it is held. The MTM calculations are done daily after the trading hours, based on the closing price for the day. The P&L is settled on the same day to your trading account and won’t reflect in your positions on the next day."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}