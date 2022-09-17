Very heavy rain in this state till Thursday; alerts issued. Check IMD updates

Heavy rainfall activity will continue in Odisha for the next few days, IMD said
Heavy rainfall activity will continue in Odisha for the next few days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. It has also issued yellow alerts for several districts.
A cyclonic circulation has formed over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal (BoB) on Saturday and it is likely to develop into a low-pressure area westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around September 20, IMD said in its bulletin
Heavy rainfall warning for the state on 18 and 19 September. Yellow Warning (To Be updated) is likely to be issued for the districts Kendrapada, Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal.
On 20 September, heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts Kendrapada, Cuttack, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Nayagarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Koraput, Malkangiri, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall ( 7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts Sonepur, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Boudh, Angul, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Cuttack and Khordha Kandhamal, and Kalahandi on September 21.
Similarly, heavy rainfall ( 7 to 11cm) is expected on the same day at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Balasore Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Koraput, Rayagada, Bargarh, and Jharsuguda.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall ( 7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Nuapada on 22 September.
