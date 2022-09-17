Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Very heavy rain in this state till Thursday; alerts issued. Check IMD updates

Very heavy rain in this state till Thursday; alerts issued. Check IMD updates

A cyclonic circulation has formed over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal (BoB) on Saturday
1 min read . 10:21 PM IST

  • Heavy rainfall activity will continue in Odisha for the next few days, IMD said

Heavy rainfall activity will continue in Odisha for the next few days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. It has also issued yellow alerts for several districts. 

