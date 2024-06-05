IMD has also forecasted heat wave conditions in parts of east India, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh for the next 5 days.

Delhi is likely to experience a dust storm today, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday. For the Karnataka and the Konkan coasts, the IMD predicted “very heavy" rainfall from Friday onwards. Rain and thunderstorm are also likely over Northwestern states till Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Met Department has also forecasted heat wave conditions in parts of east India, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh for the next 5 days.

IMD Delhi forecast today According to the Regional Met Centre New Delhi, the national capital is likely to witness thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by a dust storm with speed 40-60 kmph on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather agency has also predicted heat wave conditions at isolated places Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. However, parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh are also likely to witness dust storm like Delhi.

For Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the Met Centre has forecasted thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by gusty winds of speed 30-50 kmph today,

Isolated places over Himachal Pradesh are likely to experience thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by squall of speed 50-60 kmph. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A squall is a sudden and sharp gust of wind that last for only a few seconds.

IMD on Southwestern Monsoon The weather agency has forecasted isolated heavy rainfall over parts of Karnataka for the next five days.

Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rayalaseema are also likely to witness very rainfalls in the upcoming days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Mumbai residents find respite from heat as 1st pre-monsoon shower hits city For Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, the IMD has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall till June 9.

IMD on rains The Northwestern states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Vidarbha, and Madhya Pradesh will likely experience scattered light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds of speed 30-40 kmph over the next 5 days.

Parts of Madhya Pradesh may also witness hailstorm and squally winds of speed 50-60 kmph till tomorrow. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Bengaluru breaks 133-year record for single day rainfall in June For the hilly regions – Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand – the IMD has forecasted isolated to scattered light rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds for the next 3-4 days.

According to the weather agency, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi are very likely to received very light to light rainfall in the next 2 days, while Uttar Pradesh may experience it today or tomorrow.

Rajasthan would also likely experience very light to light rainfall from 5-8 June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dust storm is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on Thursday, and in Rajasthan from 6-8 June.

Also read: Heatwave conditions to prevail in Delhi, Rajasthan, UP; heavy rainfall expected in THESE states IMD on heatwave Heatwave conditions have been predicted in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand till 9 June.

Uttar Pradesh is very likely to witness “severe" heatwave in some parts till 9 June, IMD said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!