A cyclonic circulation lies over Rayalaseema and its neighbouring areas, and under its influence, some southern states are likely to witness very heavy rainfall for the next 5 days
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that a wet spell is likely to continue over the northwest and east India for the next 4 days. The intensity of the rain is likely to peak on Monday. Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation lies over Rayalaseema and its neighbouring areas, and under its influence, some southern states are likely to witness very heavy rainfall for the next 5 days, the weather agency also said. Kerala-Mahe, Meghalaya and Tripura saw very heavy rainfall for the last 24 hours.
Check full forecast here:
Light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning are very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 2 days. It is likely to decrease thereafter.
Extremely heavy falls are also predicted over Meghalaya on 21st May
Rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds are expected over Kerala-Mahe during next 5 days and over Karnataka on 21st & 22nd with isolated heavy falls over Karnataka and Kerala on 21st May.
Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds are expected over Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 5 days.
Significant reduction in rainfall activity over South Peninsular India from 22nd May.
Isolated heavy rainfall are also likely over Jammu& Kashmir on 22nd & 23rd; over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and north Punjab on 23rd May.
Duststorm activity are predicted at isolated places very likely over West Rajasthan during 22nd & 24th and over East Rajasthan during 21st- 24th May.
Strong Surface Winds with wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph over Rajasthan on 21st May.
Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during next 5 days
