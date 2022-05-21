India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that a wet spell is likely to continue over the northwest and east India for the next 4 days. The intensity of the rain is likely to peak on Monday. Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation lies over Rayalaseema and its neighbouring areas, and under its influence, some southern states are likely to witness very heavy rainfall for the next 5 days, the weather agency also said. Kerala-Mahe, Meghalaya and Tripura saw very heavy rainfall for the last 24 hours.

