The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rainfall in five districts of Kerala. It has issued orange alert (very heavy rainfall from 6 cm to 20 cm) for five Kerala districts — Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

The IMD has also issued Yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad districts. Incessant rains battered parts of state on Sunday.

According to the department, strong wind with speed reaching 40-50 Kmph gusting to 60 Kmph likely along and off Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these sea areas.

A weather warning has been issued for fishermen of Kerala coast for the next three days beginning from July 11 to 13. The IMD website showed that parts of Kasaragod received 16 cms of rain while Thrissur received 11.5 cms.

Parts of Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Idukki received 9.7, 6 and 8.4 cms of rainfall respectively.

A Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while Orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

On Saturday, the department predicted widespread rainfall over Northwest India during next 5 days. It said heavy rainfall was very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 10th-13th July.

Heavy rainfall is also likely over Punjab during 10th-13th July; over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh during 11th-13th July; over East Rajasthan during 10th-12th July.

According to the IMD, very heavy rainfall is very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 11th and 12th and over Uttarakhand during 10th-12th July, 2021.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is very likely over Central India (MP, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Odisha) during next 5 days and isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on 10th and 11th July, 2021.

Due to further strengthening of southwesterly winds from Arabian Sea and likely formation of a Low Pressure Area over Westcentral a adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal on 11th July,

enhanced rainfall activity with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely along the west coast and adjoining Peninsular India very likely to continue during next 5 days.





