Very heavy rainfall, snowfall over 4 states today. Check IMD forecast here
Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is also likely over Kashmir Valley on 6 November
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan & Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh are likely to see fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall for the next 24 hours. However, the rainfall and snowfall activities are likely to reduce after that.