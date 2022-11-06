Very heavy rainfall, snowfall over 4 states today. Check IMD forecast here

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan & Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh are likely to see fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall for the next 24 hours. However, the rainfall and snowfall activities are likely to reduce after that.
Check full forecast here:
- Scattered/Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall activities are predicted over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan & Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on 6-10 November
- Isolated light/moderate rainfall/snowfall is forecasted for Uttarakhand on 6 and 7 and isolated light rainfall over Punjab on 6 and 7 November
- Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is also likely over Kashmir Valley on 6 November
- A cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean and an east-west trough runs from Comorin area to this cyclonic circulation in lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning is predicted over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe on 6 November and decrease in rainfall activity over many parts of south Peninsular India thereafter for subsequent 2-3 days.
- Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls are forecasted for Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 6-8 November.
- A low-pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast around 9 November. It is very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamilnadu-Puducherry coasts with possible slight intensification during subsequent 48 hours.
