Heavy rains are likely to continue for the next couple of days in some states including Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Meanwhile, the rainfall activities are expected to increase over Northwest India from 19 July and over the Northeastern States & Sub-Himalayan West Bengal from 18 July for the subsequent 3 days. The weather agency also notified, “The monsoon trough has shifted slightly northwards and is very likely to continue to shift further northwards towards its normal position during next 2-3 days"

Check full forecast here:

Very heavy rainfall is expected over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Uttar Pradesh on 20 July.

Heavy rainfall is also very likely over East Rajasthan on 18 and 19 July

Isolated very heavy falls are predicted over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 18th & 19th July.

Heavy rainfall is also expected over Konkan & Goa on 18 & 19; Coastal Karnataka from 18 to 20 July; East Madhya Pradesh on 19 and 20; West Madhya Pradesh on 21 and 22; Vidarbha from 20 to 22; Chhattisgarh from 19 to 22 nd and over Kerala & Mahe during 18 to 22 July

Very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Vidarbha on 18 & 19 July; West Madhya Pradesh from 18 to 20 and over East Madhya Pradesh on 18th, 21st & 22nd July

Heavy rainfall is very likely over Marathawada & north Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 18th; Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra & South Interior Karnataka on 18th & 19th; Tamil Nadu during 18th-20th and over Telangana on 18th & 22nd July

Widespread light/moderate rainfall with heavy falls are likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 5 days.

Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall & thunderstorm/lightning are predicted over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep during next 5 days.

Fishermen warnig:

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely along & off South Odisha and adjoining North Andhra Pradesh coasts. Hence fishermen are warned not to go out into the sea on 18 and 19 July.