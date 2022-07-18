'Very heavy rainfall' to continue in these states till Friday. Full IMD forecast

Heavy rains are likely to continue for the next couple of days in some states including Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Meanwhile, the rainfall activities are expected to increase over Northwest India from 19 July and over the Northeastern States & Sub-Himalayan West Bengal from 18 July for the subsequent 3 days. The weather agency also notified, “The monsoon trough has shifted slightly northwards and is very likely to continue to shift further northwards towards its normal position during next 2-3 days"

