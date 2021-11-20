India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over coastal and south interior Karnataka during next 24 hours. Light to moderate rainfall with isolated very heavy rainfall is expected over the state over the next two days, with reduction thereafter, the weather department noted in a statement on Saturday.

The met department stated that a well marked low pressure area persists over east-central Arabian Sea with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. A trough from the cyclonic circulation associated with this weather system runs to south Rajasthan across Gujarat and northeast Arabian Sea, it further added.

Also Read: Karnataka: IMD issues yellow alert for these regions for today. Details inside

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation, which is the remnant of yesterday’s depression which weakened into a well marked low pressure area yesterday and then further into a low pressure area today, lies over south interior Karnataka and neighbouring regions.

As a result of this, light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places over Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next two days and reduction thereafter. Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during next five days and over coastal and south interior Karnataka during next two days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka during next 24 hours.

Also Read: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in these states over the weekend

Squally wind speed, reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph, is very likely over east-central Arabian Sea on November 20 and 21 and then decrease gradually thereafter. Sea condition will be rough to very rough over east-central Arabian Sea on these days and then improve gradually thereafter. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.

Meanwhile, the IMD noted that light intensity rain and drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of Nandgaon-Barsana, Agra, Tundla, Badayun, Etah and Jajau in Uttar Pradesh, and Nagar and Mahwa regions of Rajasthan during the next 2 hours.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.