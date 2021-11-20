Very heavy rainfall to lash this state in 24 hours. See full IMD forecast

As a result of this, light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places over Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next two days and reduction thereafter. Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during next five days and over coastal and south interior Karnataka during next two days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka during next 24 hours.