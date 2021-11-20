Very heavy rainfall to lash this state in 24 hours. See full IMD forecast

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places over Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next two days and reduction thereafter
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over coastal and south interior Karnataka during next 24 hours. Light to moderate rainfall with isolated very heavy rainfall is expected over the state over the next two days, with reduction thereafter, the weather department noted in a statement on Saturday.
The met department stated that a well marked low pressure area persists over east-central Arabian Sea with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. A trough from the cyclonic circulation associated with this weather system runs to south Rajasthan across Gujarat and northeast Arabian Sea, it further added.
Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation, which is the remnant of yesterday’s depression which weakened into a well marked low pressure area yesterday and then further into a low pressure area today, lies over south interior Karnataka and neighbouring regions.
As a result of this, light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places over Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next two days and reduction thereafter. Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during next five days and over coastal and south interior Karnataka during next two days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka during next 24 hours.
Squally wind speed, reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph, is very likely over east-central Arabian Sea on November 20 and 21 and then decrease gradually thereafter. Sea condition will be rough to very rough over east-central Arabian Sea on these days and then improve gradually thereafter. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.
Meanwhile, the IMD noted that light intensity rain and drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of Nandgaon-Barsana, Agra, Tundla, Badayun, Etah and Jajau in Uttar Pradesh, and Nagar and Mahwa regions of Rajasthan during the next 2 hours.
Meanwhile, the IMD noted that light intensity rain and drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of Nandgaon-Barsana, Agra, Tundla, Badayun, Etah and Jajau in Uttar Pradesh, and Nagar and Mahwa regions of Rajasthan during the next 2 hours.