Heavy rains hit Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh. Chennai witnesses continuous heavy rainfall due to monsoon. IMD predicts thunderstorms for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Very heavy rains have lashed several parts of the country including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh and Assam. This comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rains for Wednesday.

Karnataka's Hubballi received light rain showers on Wednesday. “Very heavy" rainfall has been predicted for Karnataka and the Konkan coasts from Friday onwards.

Chennai is witnessing heavy rainfall in lieu of the southwestern monsoon. These rains are likely to continue for the next five days.

Telangana's Hyderabad has also witnessed heavy rain showers today.

Several parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla, Kullu and Manali also witnessed rains on Wednesday.

IMD has forecasted isolated to scattered light rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds for the next 3-4 days in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Rainfall has lashed Uttarakhand's Dehradun, bringing temperature in the region down.

Parts of Assam's Guwahati were also lashed with heavy rains. The city was seen submerged under water as the rain caused waterlogging on streets.

