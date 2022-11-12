Very heavy rains to continue in these southern states till Monday, IMD warns. Check full forecast here2 min read . 02:37 PM IST
Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh are likely to see very heavy rains for the next few days, IMD said
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that a low-pressure area lies over the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & neighbourhood. And under its influence, very heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over several southern states at least til Sunday. Check full forecast here:
Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over north coastal Tamil Nadu & ghat areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and heavy rainfall over remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep area on 12th November and isolated heavy rainfall over interior Tamil Nadu on 13th and Kerala & Mahe on 13th & 14th November, IMD said in its bulletin
12th November: Squally weather (wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) likely to prevail over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, along & off south Andhra Pradesh-north Tamil Nadu Puducherry coasts, Lakshadweep, Comorin area, along & off Kerala coast.
13th November: Squally weather (wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) likely to prevail over Lakshadweep, Maldives-Comorin area, along & off Kerala coast & adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea.
IMD also said, fishermen are advised not to venture into along & off south Andhra Pradesh-north TamilnaduPuducherry coasts and adjoining Southwest & Westcentral Bay of Bengal on 12th and Kerala coast during 12th-13th; Lakshadweep during 12th-14th and over Southeast Arabian Sea on 13th & 14th November
The weather office has also said, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region on 13th November, 2022. Unde its influence, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and isolated light rainfall/snowfall Uttarakhand on 13th & 14th November
Delhi's air quality on Saturday remained in the 'very poor' category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 311 at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
