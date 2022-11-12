Heavy rainfall warning:

Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over north coastal Tamil Nadu & ghat areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and heavy rainfall over remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep area on 12th November and isolated heavy rainfall over interior Tamil Nadu on 13th and Kerala & Mahe on 13th & 14th November, IMD said in its bulletin