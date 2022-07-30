Very heavy rains to continue in these states for next 5 days. Check IMD forecast

While rainfall activity is likely to increase over Peninsular India from tomorrow, it is likely to decrease in Northwest India.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted over several parts of the country for the next couple of days. While rainfall activity is likely to increase over Peninsular India from tomorrow, it is likely to decrease in the Northwest India.
The weather agency said in its bulletin, monsoon trough at mean sea level lies north of its normal position. It is likely to continue to be north of its normal position during the next 4-5 days.
Fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Uttarakhand from 30 July to 3 August.
Rainfall is also predicted for Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi on 30th and in Himachal Pradesh on 30th & 31st; West Uttar Pradesh on 30 July to 3 August and in East Uttar Pradesh on 2 & 3 August
Very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Uttarakhand on 30 & 31 July and on 2 August
Heavy rains and thunderstorm/lightning are also predicted for Bihar during 30 July to 2nd August; in Jharkhand from 31 July to 2 August; in Gangetic West Bengal on 31 July & 1 August; Odisha on 1st August; and in the Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during the next 4 days and Arunachal Pradesh on 30th July.
Very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Bihar on 31st July & 01st August; SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 30th & 31st July and Assam & Meghalaya on 31st July
Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm & lightning is likely to continue over Central India during next 4-5 days with isolated heavy falls over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on 30th July and 03rd August, 2022.
Heavy rainfall is predicted over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 1st– 03rd August; Telangana during 30th July & 1–3rd August; Coastal Karnataka on 30th July & 01st– 03rd August; South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during 30th July – 01st August; Rayalaseema during 31st July– 03rd August and North Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep on 02nd & 03rd August, 2022.
Very heavy rainfall likely over Rayalaseema on 01st August; Coastal Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe during 01st-03rd August; South Interior Karnataka on 02nd & 03rd August and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 31st July-03rd August
