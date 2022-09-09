Very heavy rains warning in these states; IMD issues 'Orange', ‘Yellow’ alerts for weekends2 min read . 04:14 PM IST
- The IMD has also issued an ‘orange’ warning of torrential rain in many districts of Odisha over the next two days
The low-pressure area over west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal is very likely to become well marked during the next 36 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD). It also issued an ‘orange’ alert for very heavy rains in several districts.
IMD said the LPA which is concentrated over South Odisha and adjoining North Andhra will intensify due to which heavy rainfall is likely to occur in various districts of Odisha. It is pertinent to mention here that several parts of the State are already experiencing enhanced rainfall activities.
Yellow alert has been sounded for Koraput, Malkangiri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Khurda and Puri districts.
The IMD has also issued an ‘orange’ warning of torrential rain in many districts of Odisha over the next two days. It warned of heavy to very heavy rain of 70-200 mm at some places in Koraput, Kandhamal, Gajapati, and Ganjam districts on Friday.
Meanwhile, the weather office has advised fishermen not to venture into the deep sea due to the persistent turbulence in the Bay of Bengal.
IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rains in coastal and central parts of Maharashtra over the weekend, an official said. The forecast said isolated areas in coastal districts such as Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg will receive heavy to very heavy rains from Friday till Sunday.
Madhya Maharashtra will continue to receive light showers on Friday, though the spells might intensify through the weekend in districts such as Pune and Satara, the official said. Parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha will continue to receive showers till Sunday, the IMD forecast added.
As per the weather bureau's parameters, heavy rainfall is precipitation of 64.5 millimetres to 115.5 mm in a 24-hour period, while the term "very heavy" is for rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in 24 hours.
