Home / News / India /  'Very impressed by your minister': UAE minister on EAM Jaishankar

'Very impressed by your minister': UAE minister on EAM Jaishankar

2 min read . 04:48 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from ANI )
Minister of External Affairs Dr. S Jaishankar was applauded by UAE Minister for perfectly projecting India's foreign policy in front of the world

UAE Minister Omar Sultan Al Olama lauds External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, adding that 'one thing is very clear for both UAE and India is that we don't need to choose sides'

India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar was applauded by the UAE's Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Omar Sultan Al Olama, for his finesse in projecting India's foreign policy at the world stage amid geopolitical tugs of war.

While virtually addressing the inauguration of the Delhi-based think tank's conference, CyFY2022, Omar Sultan Al Olama praised S Jaishankar while responding to a question on how he deals with the geopolitical headwinds.

“Historically, the world was unipolar, bipolar, or tripolar, where you had to choose sides. I am very impressed by your minister of foreign affairs --- I see some of his speeches. One thing is very clear for both UAE and India is that we don't need to choose sides" said Omar Sultan Al Olama.

"In the end, geopolitics is determined by the best interest of certain parties. ...The model that existed historically is unfortunately no longer here. Today a country needs to think about its best interests," he added.

To strengthen his point, the UAE Minister said if his country works with India, then it doesn't mean the gates for its partnership with the USA have closed. "The three of us can work together. I2U2 (India-Israel-UAE-USA) Group is a great example."

'It is the time to dominate the world through commerce' said UAE Minister

Stressing the importance of trade and investment, Omar Sultan Al Olama, said countries need to dominate the world through trade and commerce. He also expressed the possibility of India and UAE working together to increase their footprint across the globe.

"The way to dominate the world today is through commerce. If countries like India and the UAE can work together, we can substantially increase our footprint in the world," Olama, in his video interaction.

Later, he highlighted the multiple possible areas for cooperation and collaboration between the two nations. There are ingrained roots of similarity between India and the UAE. One of them is their collaboration with startups.

The three-day conference was organised by Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in Delhi to discuss technology, security and society commenced on Wednesday.

Over the next three days, several dignitaries will participate in around 28-panel discussions. These discussions will be joined by 150 speakers from 37 countries across the world.

(With inputs from ANI)

