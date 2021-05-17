'Very miniscule but definitive risk' of blood clots from Covishield: Govt data

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) had in March said that the vaccine may be associated with very rare cases of blood clots associated with thrombocytopenia, a condition where there are low level of platelets that help the blood clot. However, despite the findings, the EMA said that the benefits of the vaccine in combating the covid-19 continue to outweigh the risk of side effects.

