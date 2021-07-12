K Jenamani, senior scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the weather conditions continue to remain favourable for the arrival of monsoon in the national capital and the situation is being monitored on a daily basis.

After the earlier prediction became wrong, the weather office didn't issue any further date for the arrival of the monsoon in Delhi. However, while talking to news agency ANI Jenamani assured that all components required for the arrival of monsoon are active and conditions are favourable for the same.

"Monsoon has covered most parts of Rajasthan and some parts of Punjab. For Delhi, conditions continue to remain favourable and we're monitoring the situation. Monsoon is active in Peninsular India, parts of North India," the senior IMD scientist stated.

Jenamani further added that there is 'no chance' of a heatwave, which is an indication that the monsoon will be arriving soon in Delhi.

"Rain is very active in Gujarat, Maharashtra. If we talk about North-West India, the monsoon is active in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Some of the areas like South Haryana, Gurgaon, Delhi and Noida did not rain. It was expected to rain here but it did not happen," he said.

"Rain covered most part of Punjab and Rajasthan and there is no chance of heatwave as the temperature is down and the weather remains pleasant. It is an indication of the monsoon. All components are active, just waiting for rain conditions to continue to be favourable," he added.

Such type of failure by numerical models in the prediction of monsoon advance over the capital is rare and uncommon. It is needless to mention that IMD has predicted well with high accuracy about the advance of monsoon over Delhi quite accurately in the recent past years and also the advance of monsoon over different parts of the country during the 2021 monsoon accurately about four to five days ahead, the IMD said.

The senior scientist at the weather bureau also clarified that predictions are not 100% accurate, and the Meteorological Department is monitoring the conditions. He said that IMD will study why the arrival of rainfall was delayed in Delhi despite favourable conditions.

Recently, the weather agency's bulletin indicated heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and the capital. However, Delhi did not receive any rainfall on Sunday till Monday afternoon.

