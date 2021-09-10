Very significant: Aussie foreign minister says after India-Australia meet

NEW DELHI: Australian Foreign minister Marise Payne on Friday said that the first ever meeting of foreign and defence ministers of India and Australia over the weekend was “very significant" as she described the two nations as the northern and eastern anchors of the Indian Ocean, home to major global maritime thoroughfares.

Giving the third Indo-Pacific Oration – organized by the New Delhi based Observer Research Foundation think-tank – Payne also described the Quad comprising India, Australia, the US and Japan as “a thoroughly contemporary grouping, a diplomatic network of countries that engages flexibly, practically with clear purpose of enhancing stability and prosperity by meeting challenges quickly and nimbly."

Payne arrived in New Delhi on Friday and with her ministerial colleague Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton is to hold talks on Saturday with India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This is the third so called “2+2" talks that India has with partner countries – the others being the US and Japan. And it is an outcome of an agreement reached when Indian and Australian prime ministers met in June last year for a virtual summit. Earlier this year, India and Russia agreed to have a similar “2+2" dialogue.

“The inaugural 2+2 ministerial dialogue is being held pursuant to the elevation of India-Australia bilateral relations to comprehensive strategic partnership during the India-Australia leaders’ virtual summit on June 4, 2020," the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement, earlier this week.

“The agenda for the dialogue will cover a range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest," it said.

According to people familiar with the developments, the focus of the talks at the India-Australia “2+2" dialogue was expected to be on boosting cooperation in the Indo-Pacific in the face of China’s growing military assertiveness in the region.

In her remarks, Payne said, “Australia stands with India and a vast majority (of countries) in the region in opposing the destabilising escalatory action. We agree that rules, norms…must be at the centre of the region’s strategic culture not a might is right mentality or coercive tactics." The comments could be seen as referencing Chinese actions in the region – in the South China Sea, the Straits of Taiwan or in the East China Sea.

Beijing also views the Quad as aimed at circumscribing its role in the region but in her comments Payne said it was “the kind of innovative diplomacy that we need in the 21st century, when we are grappling with disruptions on a range of fronts, transgressions of international rules and norms to the massive impact of frontier technologies."

Payne made it clear that Australia wanted to engage China but Canberra would also call out any action that it saw as not in consonance with international norms.

Ties between India and Australia, especially strategic relations, have been on an upswing in the last few years. In June last year, the two countries signed a landmark deal for reciprocal access to military bases for logistics support. The Australian Navy was part of the recent Malabar naval exercise that also featured navies of India, the US and Japan in Guam. The second part of the exercise is to be held off the coast of India in October.

On economic ties, Payne said the two countries were looking at clinching an early harvest pact by the end of this year and a larger free trade pact next year.

Australian high commissioner in New Delhi Barry O Farrell told reporters on Thursday that the situation in Afghanistan following the pullout of US troops from the country and the announcement of an interim Taliban government with UN proscribed terrorists would also be on the talks’ table.

Earlier on Friday, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hosted his Australian counterpart for bilateral talks.

In a statement, Singh said that the partnership between the two countries was “based on our shared vision of free, open, inclusive and rule-based Indo-Pacific region. Both, Australia and India have tremendous stakes in peace, development and free flow of trade, rules-based order and economic growth in the region."

The talks also focussed on “our bilateral defence cooperation and expanding military engagements across Services, enhancing defence information sharing, cooperation in emerging defence technologies and mutual logistics support," Singh said.

