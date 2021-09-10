Very significant: Aussie foreign minister says after India-Australia meet

Payne arrived in New Delhi on Friday and with her ministerial colleague Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton is to hold talks on Saturday with India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This is the third so called “2+2" talks that India has with partner countries – the others being the US and Japan. And it is an outcome of an agreement reached when Indian and Australian prime ministers met in June last year for a virtual summit. Earlier this year, India and Russia agreed to have a similar “2+2" dialogue.