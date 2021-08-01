Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the state will "very soon" have five international airports and noted that civil aviation has the potential of generating employment and ensuring economic prosperity.

After international airports in Lucknow and Varanasi, the state will have international airports in Kushinagar and Jewar. One has also been proposed for Ayodhya.

The construction of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, which is one of the world's largest, is going to start soon, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

The signing of the licence memorandum between the state government's joint venture company Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) and the special purpose vehicle of developer Zurich Airport International AG -- Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL) -- was held at a programme on Saturday in the presence of the chief minister, it said.

YIAPL is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Zurich Airport International and has been incorporated to develop the airport in Jewar, which is around 70 km from the main Delhi region, the statement said.

"The location of the proposed Jewar airport lies in an area which had been mired in controversies during previous governments. The present state government interacted and coordinated with farmers of all villages under the Jewar airport project area and acquired 1,336 hectares of land earmarked for the first phase without any dispute," Adityanath said.

He said that civil aviation is an area of great potential in terms of generating employment and ensuring economic prosperity.

"Very soon, Uttar Pradesh will have five international airports. The work on the international airport at Kushinagar is almost complete and anytime we can start the airport for international flights," he said.

With the establishment of the Jewar airport, the industrial infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh will be augmented and will create more investment opportunities besides giving impetus to the tourism sector, the chief minister said.

Adityanath also said that the Jewar airport would be connected with high-speed rail. The Indira Gandhi Airport in Delhi would be connected to it by road and metro rail, he said.

The chief minister said that site clearance from the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, approval for immigration services from the Ministry of Home Affairs, and no-objection certificate from the Ministry of Environment were completed in a time-bound manner and the further work will also start within the stipulated time frame.

The chief minister expressed happiness over the progress of the work of the Jewar airport in a time-bound manner even amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It should be a unique specimen of Indian architecture, he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics