‘Very special Raksha Bandhan’: PM Modi wears rakhis from daughters of PMO staff. Watch1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 03:35 PM IST
- PM Modi was seen sitting on a chair as the younger girls tied him rakhis.
In a sweet gesture, Prime Narendra Modi on Thursday wore rakhis from all the young girls staying at his New Delhi residence. The girls who tied him rakhis include daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers, and others working at the Prime Minister's Office in Raisina Hill.