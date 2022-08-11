OPEN APP
In a sweet gesture, Prime Narendra Modi on Thursday wore rakhis from all the young girls staying at his New Delhi residence. The girls who tied him rakhis include daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers, and others working at the Prime Minister's Office in Raisina Hill.

Earlier today, the PMO shared a video that shows PM Modi sitting on a chair as the girls tie him the thread.

“A very special Raksha Bandhan with these youngsters..." the prime minister expressed in a tweet along with photos of the celebration.

On the occasion on Raksha Bandhan, PM Modi on Thursday extended greetings to everyone. “Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," he tweeted.

Ahead of the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Modi's Pakistani sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh had sent Rakhi praying for his good health and long life and wished him for the 2024 general election.

Qamar told news agency ANI that she has made all preparations and expected to meet PM Modi this time.

"I hope he (PM Modi) will call me Delhi this time. I have done all the preparations. I made this rakhi by myself by using a Reshmi ribbon with embroidery design," she added.

Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival celebrated on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shravan.

