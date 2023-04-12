‘Very strong economy’, IMF on India's growth trajectory

Coming back to Leigh, he added, “We realize that 2020-2021 has been actually a lot better than we thought and so actually there's less room for catching up. And that pent-up demand from consumers that were informing our previous forecast is therefore going to be less because they've already had more catching up before. So that's why there's a downward revision this year. Then we go up to 6.3 next year again, a very strong economy which is necessary to allow India to continue to converge towards higher living standards and create those jobs that are necessary."