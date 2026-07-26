Vessel carrying four Indian seafarers attacked at Ukraine's Odesa port, days after 4 others were killed on Golden Leo

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on Sunday (local time) announced that a merchant vessel carrying four Indian nationals was targeted at the country's Odesa port, with only two crew members confirmed safe, as information about the other two is still awaited.

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Here's what we know about the Odesa port attack The incident occurred on Saturday (local time) when MV AGN Ragnar was struck at the Port of Odesa, one of Ukraine's important Black Sea ports that has frequently come under attack since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022. Merchant shipping in the Black Sea has periodically been affected despite efforts to keep maritime trade routes operational, news agency PTI reported.

In a statement, the Indian mission said that it is closely monitoring the situation and added, "Embassy of India in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation following the incident involving MV AGN Ragnar, which was struck at the Port of Odesa on 25 July. Four Indian nationals were on board the vessel. As per the latest information, two have been confirmed safe, and information is awaited regarding the other two nationals. Search and rescue operations are underway. The Embassy is in constant touch with the concerned authorities."

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There was no immediate information on the source of the strike, the circumstances surrounding the incident, or the total strength of the vessel's crew. Additionally, the identities of the four Indian seafarers and the nature of their duties on board were also not immediately known.

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Also Read | Kremlin responds after four Indians killed in Black Sea missile strike

Four Indians killed in Black Sea, MEA summoned Russian official The attack is the second in a week. Last week, four out of five Indian nationals were killed after the vessel MV Golden Leo was struck by a Russian missile strike in the Black Sea region as it was leaving the port of Odesa in Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian authorities, Moscow fired three cruise missiles at the Golden Leo, a cargo ship flying the Guinea-Bissau flag that had crew members from India and Syria. The attack killed 10 people, including four Indians.

Following the attack, India summoned Russia's Chargé d'Affaires Vladimir Ladanov. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released a statement after the meeting and said, "The Ministry conveyed India's grave concerns and unequivocal condemnation of the attack on the commercial vessel MV Golden Leo on 19 July 2026, which resulted in the tragic loss of four Indian lives, emphasizing that such attacks undermine the safety, security, and stability of international maritime commerce."

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Also Read | India summons Russian Chargé d'Affaires over attack on vessel killed 4 Indians

Further, the Russian official was asked to convey New Delhi's strong concerns to his authorities that the targeting of commercial shipping and the resulting loss of innocent civilian lives are unacceptable and must be avoided.

India issues advisory for those taking jobs on vessels transiting the Black Sea Earlier on Sunday, the MEA issued an advisory for all those considering accepting jobs on vessels transiting the Black Sea amid a highly volatile situation. The MEA advised nationals to "exercise utmost caution" and to assess the security risks before accepting jobs on vessels operating in or transiting the Black Sea.

The Ministry added, "The security situation in and around the Black Sea and adjoining maritime areas remains highly volatile due to the ongoing conflict. Commercial vessels operating in or transiting these waters are facing significant security risks, including missile and drone attacks. Since April 2026, there has been an increase in the number of such incidents involving commercial vessels, which has also resulted in the tragic loss of five Indian lives."

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However, it remains to be seen how India would respond to the second attack as the fate of the two seafarers is still awaited.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.