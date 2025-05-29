Veteran actor Rajesh passes away at 75; Rajnikanth mourns death of ‘dear friend’ says, ‘deeply saddened’

Veteran actor Rajesh, celebrated for his remarkable contributions to both film and television, passed away early this morning at the age of 75. Rajesh’s nephew confirmed to DT Next that the veteran actor and businessman passed away on Thursday.

Rajesh had reportedly complained of low blood pressure earlier in the morning and tragically died while being taken to the hospital.

Born Rajesh Williams on December 20, 1949, in Mannargudi, Tamil Nadu, he began his career as a schoolteacher before making his cinematic debut with a minor role in K. Balachander’s 1974 classic Aval Oru Thodarkathai.

Rajesh gained dominance with his breakthrough role in Kanni Paruvathile (1979) and went on to act in over 150 films throughout his illustrious career.

Rajnikanth says, ‘deeply saddened’ The Tamil film fraternity is mourning the loss of one of its revered veterans. Superstar Rajinikanth, a long-time friend of Rajesh, shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, stating, “The news of the untimely death of my close friend, actor Rajesh, shocks me and causes me great heartache. A wonderful man, may his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family and friends..”

"Deeply shocked and saddened to hear of # Rajesh's unexpected demise. Shared so many movies together and had a deep respect for his wide knowledge of cinema and life, will be missed by family, friends and film fraternity. #RIP🙏🙏🙏," wrote Radikaa Sarathkumar.

Producer and author G. Dhananjayan expressed his sorrow over Rajesh's passing in a heartfelt post, writing, “Very sad to read about the passing away of Actor #Rajesh sir, a fine actor and a respected person in the film industry. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Rest in peace sir.”