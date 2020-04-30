Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies in Mumbai

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has died at 67 after a two-year-long battle with cancer. The 67-year-old actor was admitted in H N Reliance hospital, where he breathed his last today morning. His brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news. "He is no more. He has passed away," Randhir told PTI.

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news on Twitter. “He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !"

T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

His death comes a day after after his "D-Day" co-star Irrfan Khan passed away, also of cancer. Three months ago, the disease claimed his sister Ritu Nanda.

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

“He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him," the family said in a statement.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Ridhima.

Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar condoled the death of the veteran actor. "Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend (sic)," tweeted Rajinikanth,

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

In February, Kapoor was hospitalised twice due to his health issues.

He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At the time, Kapoor had said that he was suffering from an "infection".

He was part of hit films such as Bobby, Amar Akbar Anthony, Laila Majnu, Rafoo Chakkar , Sargam, Karz, Prem Rog, Chandni, Heena, Karz, Bol Radha Bol, Saagar and others.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated