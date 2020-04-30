Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor no more

NEW DELHI: Veteran Hindi film actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. The 67-year-old had battled cancer for more than a year and was admitted to the hospital after he complained of breathing problems.

His brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news to PTI.

Debuting as a child artiste with father Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker (1971), Kapoor made his first lead appearance in cult romantic film Bobby (1973), alongside Dimple Kapadia, also directed by his father.

A string of popular films followed Bobby, including titles like Laila Majnu, Rafoo Chakkar , Sargam, Karz, Prem Rog, Nagina, Honeymoon, Chandni, Heena, Bol Radha Bol, Yeh Vaada Raha. Khel Khel Mein, Kabhi Kabhi, Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, Badalte Rishtey, Aap Ke Deewane, and Saagar. Known as the ultimate lover boy in knitted pullovers, Kapoor romanced young heroines till the 1990s after which he took a sabbatical and directed Aa Ab Laut Chalen, starring Rajesh Khanna, Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna in 1999.

He returned to play character roles in 2000s, with Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002), Hum Tum (2004), Fanaa (2006), Namastey London (2007), Love Aaj Kal (2009), Patiala House (2010) and Do Dooni Chaar (2010). He was last seen in mystery thriller The Body, released in December 2019 and was slated to do a remake of Hollywood film The Intern with Deepika Padukone.

Kapoor is survived by wife and actor Neetu Kapoor, son and actor Ranbir and daughter Ridhima. He is also survived by the illustrious Kapoor family comprising brothers Randhir and Rajeev, nieces Karisma and Kareena and others.

Share Via