Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee has been shifted to intensive care in a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment for coronavirus after his health condition worsened, a senior doctor at the facility said. As per the doctors at the medical facility, he is still in the high-risk zone.

The 85-year-old actor is "quite restless and in a semi-conscious stage", although his oxygen saturation level has been "brought to normal", a doctor treating him said.

"As per the doctors' team attending to my father, he is maintaining his vital parameters and is stable on this account. His blood pressure is normal and he is not requiring oxygen administration at the moment," his daughter Poulomi Basu said on Saturday.

"His sodium level has been corrected but his potassium level is low and is being corrected. Chatterjee is very drowsy, severely disoriented and restless. His oxygen saturation level has been brought to normal and he does not have a fever but he is still in the high-risk zone," the doctor told PTI.

Doctors at the hospital are monitoring Chatterjee 24x7.

Chatterjee was hospitalised on Tuesday after he tested positive for COVID-19.









