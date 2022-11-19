Veteran actor Tabassum Govil passes away due to cardiac arrest

Veteran actor Tabassum Govil passes away due to cardiac arrest1 min read . 07:00 PM IST
- Also known as Baby Tabassum, the actress recovered from COVID-19 in 2021 after spending nearly 10 days in hospital.
Veteran actor Tabassum Govil on 18 November passed away at the age of 78 due to cardiac arrest, news agency PTI quoted her son Hoshang Govil as saying on 19 November.
Also known as Baby Tabassum, the talk show host started her career as child actor in 1947. Apart from acting in films like Nargis (1947), followed by Mera Suhaag (1947), Manjhdhar (1947), Bari Behen (1949), Deedar (1951) and Swarg (1990), Tabassum hosted the popular Doordarshan celebrity talk show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan from 1972 to 1993.
"Few days ago, she was admitted to a hospital. She had gastro problem and we went there for check-up. She suffered two cardiac attacks at 8.40 pm and 8.42 pm. She passed away peacefully on Friday night," Hoshang told PTI.
In 2021, Tabassum recovered from COVID-19 after spending nearly 10 days in hospital. That time his son had dismissed the rumours that she had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and said, as Indian Express reported, "I am disgusted that people can spread her picture and start a rumour that she has Alzheimer’s. This is absolutely fake. She has got no heart disease, no diabetes."
With PTI inputs.
