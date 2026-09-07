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Veteran advocate DLN Rao dies: Who was he? From Bengaluru Namma Metro to major land acquisitions- check key achievements

Senior advocate DLN Rao who was best known for his role in Bengaluru's Namma Metro project, passed away on Monday. The reason behind his death remains unknown.

Sneha Biswas
Published7 Sep 2026, 06:17 PM IST
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Veteran advocate DLN Rao best known for Bengaluru Metro project, passed away.
Veteran advocate DLN Rao best known for Bengaluru Metro project, passed away.(Bar and Bench/ Wires)
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Senior Advocate DLN Rao, passed away on Monday. He was a veteran member of the Karnataka Bar and one of the country’s leading lawyers specialising in mining law. He is credited widely for the underground Metro rail system in Bengaluru.

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Advocate DLN Rao's death

DLN Rao's death has left a void in the fraternity. The cause behind his death remains unknown at the time of publishing this article.

His funeral will be held on Monday, reported Live Law.

Who was Advocate DLN Rao

DLN Rao was a designated Senior Advocate of the Karnataka High Court. With more than five decades of experience at the Bar, he was best known for his extensive practice before both the Karnataka High Court and the Supreme Court. His best achievements were particularly in topics of mining, land acquisition, infrastructure and public law.

He was among the leading advocates of India who will be remembered for the contribution to the Bar and to legal practice in the country.

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Key achievements in career

Rao played a notable role in the litigation of Bengaluru's Namma Metro project.

In 2010, the Karnataka High Court appointed him as amicus curiae in proceedings related to the proposed underground Metro stretch between Vidhana Soudha and the High Court through the Cubbon Park area.

An amicus curiae (literally meaning "friend of the court") is an independent advisor—typically a lawyer, expert, or organization who is appointed by or permitted by a court to provide information, expertise, or insight on a specific case.

The Bench sought his assistance in view of the wider implications of the proposed project.

The High Court subsequently permitted the underground Metro project. But it also imposed safeguards concerning restoration of land and protection of the city's green cover.

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Rao, while assisting the Court in the matter, had raised concerns about the trees that would be cut down for the project and the use of ancillary buildings connected with the Metro project.

The late advocate was reported to be active in key matters before his death.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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