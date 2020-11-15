Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee dies at 85 in Kolkata

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee breathed his last at 12:15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic in Kolkata on Sunday. He was 85.

The octogenarian actor's health condition deteriorated extremely over the past 2 days. Chatterjee's prolonged stay at the hospital since 6 October had taken a toll on his health.

An official statement confirming Chatterjee's demise said, "We declare with heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12-15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today (15 November 2020). We pay our homage to his soul."

The 85-year-old Dadasaheb Phalke awardee and one of the most celebrated actors in Bengali cinema was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kolkata's Belle Vue Hospital for almost 40 days.

The legendary actor's condition was "very critical and grim" and last efforts to revive him were being made by the teams of doctors treating him at a private hospital in Kolkata.

Legend of Bengali cinema's key problem

Chatterjee's key problem was coronavirus encephalopathy, doctors said earlier. "His comorbidities, age and unconsciousness are a challenge. We are trying our best," the doctor said.

"The team of doctors including neurologist, nephrologist, cardiologist, those from critical care medicine, infection disease specialist, both from public and private sectors, every one has put their effort to get the legend back from the critical stage, but it is not working," critical care expert and head of the medical board at Kolkata's Belle Vue Hospital Arindam Kar said.

Kar added that the doctors have tried really hard to "revive" him to a better state. "We are very sorry to say that he is not responding at all," he added.

On 5 October, Chatterjee had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and got admitted to the hospital the very next morning.

Chatterjee was shooting for a documentary titled Abhijan directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay. Last time he attended the shooting floor at Bharatlaxmi Studio was on 1 October.

He had worked in acclaimed films like Ashani Sanket, Ghare Baire, Aranyer Din Ratri, Charulata, Shakha Proshakha, Jhinder Bandi and Saat Pake Bandha, among others.

