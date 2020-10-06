Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee tests Covid positive, admitted to Kolkata hospital1 min read . 02:44 PM IST
The 85-year-old actor had a fever for the last three days and he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday night
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee has tested positive for COVID-19, his daughter Poulomi Basu said on Tuesday.
He has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata in the morning, she said.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to pray for his speedy recovery and good health. Banerjee wrote, "Concerned to hear about the veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee testing positive for #COVID19. Praying for his speedy recovery and good health!"
The 85-year-old actor had a fever for the last three days and he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday night, she added.
"Baba (father) is stable now. He is fully conscious. He is under observation due to his advancing age," Basu told PTI.
Chatterjee has been shifted to a cabin, a spokesperson of the hospital said.
In the last two months, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award- winning actor had been shooting for a biopic and a documentary on his life.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
